1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto

One person has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Tuesday at 4:24 p.m. in the Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West area.

Police said officers received reports of a fight and that gunshots had been heard.

“Multiple people seen fleeing the scene,” officers wrote in a tweet.

Police said a victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

-more to come…

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS: (UPDATE)

Martin Grove Rd & Finch Ave W

4:24pm

– police o/s investigating

– confirmed shooting

– victim transported to hospital

– serious but non life threatening injuries#GO977468

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 2, 2023