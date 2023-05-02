Menu

Crime

1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 4:49 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
One person has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Tuesday at 4:24 p.m. in the Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West area.

Police said officers received reports of a fight and that gunshots had been heard.

“Multiple people seen fleeing the scene,” officers wrote in a tweet.

Police said a victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

-more to come…

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceShootingTPSToronto shootingCrime TorontoShooting TorontoFinch Avenue WestMartin Grove Road
