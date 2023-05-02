1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto

One person has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred on Tuesday at 4:24 p.m. in the Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West area.
Police said officers received reports of a fight and that gunshots had been heard.
“Multiple people seen fleeing the scene,” officers wrote in a tweet.
Police said a victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
-more to come…
