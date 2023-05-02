Menu

Crime

Wanted carjacking suspect in Peterborough arrested in Windsor, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 4:34 pm
Police in Peterborough say a car jacking suspect was arrested in Windsor, Ont., on May 2, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough say a car jacking suspect was arrested in Windsor, Ont., on May 2, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
A suspect wanted in a weekend carjacking incident in Peterborough, Ont., was arrested in Windsor on Tuesday.

The Peterborough Police Service say on Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of a carjacking in the area of The Parkway and  Lansdowne Street. Police were informed a man held a knife at a woman and demanded her vehicle.

Read more: Peterborough robbery, car jacking suspect remains on the loose

Officers pursued the vehicle but eventually called it off due to public safety concerns.

Police say the suspect was arrested with help from the LaSalle Police Service, Windsor Police Service and the OPP ROPE Squad.

The 30-year-old man is being held in custody and will face charges in multiple jurisdictions including the following in Peterborough:

  • Robbery with violence
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Flight from a peace officer
  • Motor vehicle theft
  • Failure to stop when signalled or requested to do so by a police officer (Highway Traffic Act)

Police say the suspect arrived to the parking lot in a vehicle which was reported stolen from Kingston on Saturday.

Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeCarjackingVehicle TheftROPE SquadWindsor policePeterborough carjackingLaSalle Police Service
