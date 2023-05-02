Menu

Canada

Humane Society launches virtual baby shower for mom of giant litter of puppies

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 4:02 pm
Two of the 13 puppies who were born a few weeks ago. View image in full screen
Two of the 13 puppies who were born a few weeks ago. @kwsphumane / Twitter
A four-year-old pooch who recently gave birth to 14 pups while in foster care has prompted the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth to give her a virtual shower.

Panda arrived in their care on March 8, and an ultrasound soon revealed that the mom-to-be would be giving birth to somewhere between 12 and 14 babies.

She went into labour on April 18 and after eight hours of labour, was the proud mother of 14 juniors.

Unfortunately, the Humane Society says the runt of the litter did not survive, but the remainder are in great shape and growing up quickly.

“We are overjoyed with the arrival of these adorable puppies. As always, we are committed to providing them with the best possible care,” HSKWSP CEO Kathrin Deluti stated.

Trending Now

“Being a self-funded and self-governed organization that receives no government funding for our charitable programs and services, we rely on our community’s generosity to provide this life-saving care.”

The HSKWSP is hosting a virtual baby shower to help Panda care for her massive brood with a call out for items such as blankets, toys, and food.

Those who wish to lend a hand can do so on the registry or a donation at the local humane society’s website.

 

