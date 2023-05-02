Toronto police charge 18-year-old after complicated roofing scam reported

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning of an alleged roofing scam reported in Toronto during April, and have arrested an 18-year-old.

Police said the primary incident took place in Eglinton Avenue East and Bayview Avenue on April 25.

Three people reportedly approached a homeowner in the area claiming to be working on the roof of a neighbouring house. They claimed to see damage on their roof and offered to inspect it, police said.

Toronto police said the homeowner agreed and allowed the men onto their roof. The homeowner was given a quote of $18,500 — and handed over a deposit of $9,000. The homeowner was allegedly told repairs could start the next day.

Then, the next day, police said that “an unsuspecting sub-contracted crew” arrived to work on the roof. The man who had given the quote the day before asked for $3,000 in supplies.

Story continues below advertisement

But when the homeowner came back with the money, the man was gone, police said. He phoned the homeowner and reportedly told to pay the sub-contractors with the cash.

Police said the homeowner then became suspicious.

Three days later, on April 28, three men were in the same area — Eglinton Avenue East and Bayview Avenue, police said.

Witnesses who saw the trio thought they were in the area to run the same alleged scam, police said.

“Police arrived to find two men on a home owner’s property, an unsuspecting sub-contractor, and a man who matched the description from the previous incident,” police said in a media release.

The men fled the scene and were arrested after a foot chase.

Police said the men worked for a company called CO Roofings & Masonry and that subcontractors were not paid.

An 18-year-old was charged with fraud over $5,000 and mischief — damage to property over $5,o00.