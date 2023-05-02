Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario Chamber of Commerce award catches Guelph chamber CEO by surprise

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 2, 2023 3:33 pm
Guelph chamber CEO Shakiba Shayani (right) receives the Burnie Gillespie Memorial Award at the OCC annual general meeting in Niagara Falls.
Guelph chamber CEO Shakiba Shayani (right) receives the Burnie Gillespie Memorial Award at the OCC annual general meeting in Niagara Falls. Guelph Chamber of Commerce
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It was quite a surprise for the president and CEO of the Guelph Chamber of Commerce.

Shakiba Shayani was awarded the 2023 Burnie Gillespie Memorial Award from the Ontario Chamber of Commerce as the top chamber executive who best exemplifies leadership and community service.

“I had no idea until the evening of the event,” Shayani told CJOY and Global News. “The team (at the Guelph Chamber of Commerce) kept it from me, and the Ontario chamber obviously knew who the finalist was but no one told me.”

Shayani received the award at the OCC annual general meeting this past weekend in Niagara Falls.

“Shakiba’s proactive and trusting relationships with all levels of government is helping raise Guelph’s profile and create impact for local businesses,” Daniel Safayeni, vice-president, policy with the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Shayani has been with the Guelph chamber since September 2019 and feels her hard work over a short period of time has paid off.

“I appreciated the recognition so much and it’s an honour and privilege to be the recipient.”

Trending Now

The Burnie Gillespie Memorial Award is named after the long-serving OCC board member, and is the highest honour given to a chamber executive in the province.

“(The award) perfectly exemplifies the position chambers of commerce across the province hold,” Shayani said. “Community and business are not mutually exclusive and that social issues are business issues.”

Other winners at the OCC AGM include:

  • Chair’s Award for Innovative Program or Service: Greater Oshawa Chamber of Commerce
  • Richard Dolphin Community Service Award: Nathan Lawrence, Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce
  • James Gordon Carnegie Memorial Award: Greg Durocher, Cambridge Chamber of Commerce
  • Outstanding Advocacy Campaign Award: Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce

 

More on Canada
Guelph NewsOntario Chamber of CommerceGuelph Chamber of CommerceShakiba ShayaniBurnie Gillespie Memorial AwardOCC annual general meetingtop chamber executive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers