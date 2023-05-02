Saskatchewan man arrested in connection with stabbing in Thompson, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Hatchet Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan is in custody after a stabbing incident in Thompson, Man., on Friday night.

RCMP were called to a business on Cree Road in the northern Manitoba city, where they found a 42-year-old local man outside with life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police said their investigation led to the arrest of a 40-year-old suspect, who has been charged with aggravated assault.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.