Crime

Saskatchewan man arrested in connection with stabbing in Thompson, Man.

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 12:58 pm
RCMP Thompson detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Thompson detachment. RCMP
A man from Hatchet Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan is in custody after a stabbing incident in Thompson, Man., on Friday night.

RCMP were called to a business on Cree Road in the northern Manitoba city, where they found a 42-year-old local man outside with life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police said their investigation led to the arrest of a 40-year-old suspect, who has been charged with aggravated assault.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.

RCMPStabbingManitoba RCMPcrime in ManitobaThompson RCMPsuspect arrestedHatchet Lake First Nation
