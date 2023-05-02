Menu

Economy

Vancouver’s April home sales down 16.5% from a year ago, says real estate board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2023 1:50 pm
Cherry blossom trees line a residential street in Vancouver, on Tues. April 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Cherry blossom trees line a residential street in Vancouver, on Tues. April 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says April home sales slid 16.5 per cent from a year ago as new listings remained below historical norms.

The B.C. board says sales for the month totalled 2,741, almost 16 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average.

The composite benchmark price for all residential properties in Metro Vancouver hit $1,170,700 last month, down 7.4 per cent from a year ago but up 2.4 per cent from March.

There were 4,307 new listings last month, a 29.7 per cent decrease, when compared with the prior April and a 22 per cent drop from the 10-year seasonal average of 5,525.

The board saw the numbers as a sign that home sales are staging a comeback and headed toward levels seen last spring before eight consecutive interest rate hikes were carried out.

The rate hikes eroded buying power and sent buyers to the sidelines, but the board believes a shift is underway.

“The fact we are seeing prices rising and sales rebounding this spring tells us homebuyers are returning with confidence after a challenging year for our market, with mortgage rates roughly doubling,” Andrew Lis, the board’s director of economics and data analytics, said in a news release.

BC HousingVancouver real estateBC Real EstateVancouver housingVancouver Housing MarketReal Estate Board Of Greater VancouverVancouver housing pricesvancouver housing sales
© 2023 The Canadian Press

