Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Dry conditions lead to another large grass fire in Winnipeg, firefighters say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 11:40 am
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Another serious grass fire has been sparked by dry Winnipeg weather conditions, fire officials say.

Firefighters were called to a blaze the size of a football field near Waverley Street and the Perimeter Highway around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

With the help of specialized equipment, they were able to extinguish the fire — but as with a similar incident Sunday near Centreport Canada Way — high winds spread the flames quickly.

Firefighters say the number of grass and wildland fires is expected to go up in the coming weeks as dry conditions continue, and are warning Winnipeggers to be careful when starting bonfires and putting out cigarettes.

“Despite the heavy snows we had earlier in the winter and some of those conditions, it’s drying out pretty quickly, so unless we get some moisture coming up, we can expect the risk of wildfires being fairly predominant,” assistant fire chief Scott Wilkinson told 680 CJOB on Monday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“At any given moment, the conditions can change quite quickly, so until things green up, there’s definitely a high hazard and people need to take extra caution.”

Wilkinson said fire crews are better prepared for fighting wildland fires thanks to two pieces of equipment specially made for that purpose.

“In the past, we would do a lot of manual work with our crews going out in the field — and they still have to do some of that — but we have a couple of what we call Bisons, and these are small four-by-four units,” he said.

Trending Now

“They have turrets for extinguishing grass fires and they can go off-road to attack the fire a little more efficiently, so it’s been a great addition to our fleet.”

Click to play video: 'Grass fires could spark more in coming weeks'
Grass fires could spark more in coming weeks
FireWildfireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceGrass FireDry ConditionsWinnipeg firefightersScott Wilkinsonwildland fires
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers