Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, May 2

Moment advertising explained, mental health care in Saskatchewan, reducing crime risks in condo buildings and allergy remedies in Health Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, May 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Benefits and drawbacks of moment advertising

Grocery store CEOs have been accused of profiteering as food prices continue to rise.

It has some companies turning to moment advertising.

Marketing expert Ryan Townend explains moment advertising, its benefits and some of the potential downfalls with this strategy.

3:53 Benefits and drawbacks of moment advertising

Addressing a potential mental health crisis in Saskatchewan

Many people believe Saskatchewan is facing a mental health crisis, with 88 per cent of people surveyed in the province calling for universal mental health care.

Faith Bodnar from the Canadian Mental Health Association Saskatoon Branch discusses the challenges they are facing and possible solutions.

Bodnar also looks at roadblocks people are facing when trying to access a mental health professional in this interview with Chris Carr.

4:11 Addressing a potential mental health crisis in Saskatchewan

Reducing crime in condo buildings aim of Crime Free Multi-Housing unit

The goal of the Saskatoon Police Crime Free Multi-Housing unit is to eliminate the opportunity for crime by sharing tips with landlords and condo owners on how to reduce the risks.

The unit’s co-ordinator, Karen Farmer, says crime can have a big impact on residents in condo buildings.

Farmer says an upcoming event for condo owners and board members will provide them with tips on security, effective bylaws and landlord best practices.

4:20 Reducing crime in condo buildings aim of Crime Free Multi-Housing unit

Dealing with allergy season in Healthy Living

The pollen count is high in Saskatoon, bringing on allergy season.

Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk looks at allergy symptoms and some remedy options.

She also looks at other options that can help provide some relief for those suffering from allergy symptoms.

3:45 Dealing with allergy season in Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, May 2

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, May 2.

