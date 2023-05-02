Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, May 2

Moment advertising explained, mental health care in Saskatchewan, reducing crime risks in condo buildings and allergy remedies in Health Living.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, May 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Benefits and drawbacks of moment advertising
Grocery store CEOs have been accused of profiteering as food prices continue to rise.
It has some companies turning to moment advertising.
Marketing expert Ryan Townend explains moment advertising, its benefits and some of the potential downfalls with this strategy.
Addressing a potential mental health crisis in Saskatchewan
Many people believe Saskatchewan is facing a mental health crisis, with 88 per cent of people surveyed in the province calling for universal mental health care.
Faith Bodnar from the Canadian Mental Health Association Saskatoon Branch discusses the challenges they are facing and possible solutions.
Bodnar also looks at roadblocks people are facing when trying to access a mental health professional in this interview with Chris Carr.
Reducing crime in condo buildings aim of Crime Free Multi-Housing unit
The goal of the Saskatoon Police Crime Free Multi-Housing unit is to eliminate the opportunity for crime by sharing tips with landlords and condo owners on how to reduce the risks.
The unit’s co-ordinator, Karen Farmer, says crime can have a big impact on residents in condo buildings.
Farmer says an upcoming event for condo owners and board members will provide them with tips on security, effective bylaws and landlord best practices.
Dealing with allergy season in Healthy Living
The pollen count is high in Saskatoon, bringing on allergy season.
Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk looks at allergy symptoms and some remedy options.
She also looks at other options that can help provide some relief for those suffering from allergy symptoms.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, May 2
Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, May 2.
Comments