Pickup truck crashes into Brampton home injuring young girl, passenger

Peel Regional Police suspect impaired driving after a pickup truck crashed into a house in Brampton on Monday night, sending two people inside the home to hospital.

Police said the crash happened at Edenbrook Hill Drive and Sawston Circle, near Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road, around 11:45 p.m.

A man driving a pickup truck had crashed into a home, sending two people to hospital, police said.

A young girl sleeping inside of the home was injured as well as the passenger of the truck. Their injuries are serious but non-life-threatening, police said.

The driver had fled on foot following the crash but was subsequently arrested, investigators said.

View image in full screen A pickup truck crashes into a house in Brampton where a girl was sleeping. Doug Gamey / Global News

UPDATE (Collision)

– Ml passenger from vehicle went to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries

– Fml child from inside the house taken to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries

– #PRP continuing to search area for fail to remain suspect — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 2, 2023