May 6 – McGuire Financial

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted May 1, 2023 7:04 pm
McGuire Financial View image in full screen
A DIFFERENT KIND OF FINANCIAL ADVICE. McGuire Financial
Today’s Financial climate isn’t what it used to be – people are living longer, goals have changed and economic factors like rising interest rates and inflation are influencing the way Canadians save, invest and plan.

Whether your retirement is around the corner or in the distant future, knowing how to adapt to the current market is key to your financial wellbeing. Discover how to build and preserve your money as the cost of living goes up.

Join Glen Zacher on Talk To The Experts, this Saturday at 11:00am am on 630 CHED.

financial planningMcGuire FinancialGlen Zacher
