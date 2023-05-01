Boy in life-threatening condition after climbing on moving Toronto subway train: police

Send this page to someone via email

A boy has reportedly been rushed to hospital after he struck his head climbing on a moving subway train in Toronto.

At around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, emergency services were called to Toronto’s Warden subway station.

Toronto police said they received reports a boy had tried to climb onto a subway train while it was moving. He struck his head and was rushed to hospital, according to a tweet from Toronto police.

Officers told Global News he is in life-threatening condition.

Subway trains on the TTC’s Bloor-Danforth line were not running eastbound from Victoria Park, according to police. Shuttle buses were deployed to take passengers along the eastern portion of the route.

Police were not able to immediately confirm additional details with Global News, including how the boy hit his head, if the subway train was entering or leaving the station or if he fell onto either the track or station.