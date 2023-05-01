Regina reacts to the ending of the PSAC strike after tentative agreement was made

Send this page to someone via email

One of the largest strikes in Canadian history is over after the two sides reached a tentative agreement.

Late Sunday, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) were able to achieve gains in their priorities including wages and secure an increase.

“We are in a four-year deal. There is a lump sum payment that will help offset some off the inflationary measures that we’re feeling right now,” Marianne Hladun PSAC Prairies Regional executive vice-president said.

“We have protocol for those who had a work from home arrangement … on a case-by-case basis.”

Hladun said PSAC are still working on a process that will be coming out shortly and says it will take several weeks for a final decision on the tentative agreement.

“It could be anywhere for four to eight weeks for a voting period before we can announce a result on the ratification,” she said.

Regina residents have mixed thoughts on the PSAC tentative agreement and the CRA members who are still at the picket lines.

“They were asking for 47-per cent increase; that’s not fair to anybody, that’s my opinion,” said Regina resident, Marilyn Parker. “If we all got that as a wage increase, wow … I’m not in agreement with that.”

Ohidul Anower said with what the PSAC members asked for, they have no choice but to go back to work.

“I think the government should be more considerable when it comes to the wages,” said Ohidul Anower.

However, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and the members with the Union of Taxation Employees (UTE) have not reached a tentative agreement and are continuing to negotiate. 35,000 employees of the CRA are still on the picket line including here in Regina.

