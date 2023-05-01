Menu

Canada

Crash in Delta leaves Surrey woman dead

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 4:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Fatal collision in Delta leaves woman from Surrey dead'
Fatal collision in Delta leaves woman from Surrey dead
WATCH: One woman is dead following a two-car collision in Delta. The incident happened at 84th Avenue and Scott Road Monday around 5 a.m.
Delta, B.C., police are investigating an early morning crash that left a woman from Surrey dead.

In a media release, police said the two-vehicle collision happened just after 5 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Scott Road and 8th Avenue.

Police said it was too early to determine the cause of the crash, but that the other driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators.

The intersection is expected to remain closed for some time while collision analysts work to reconstruct what happened and collect evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video shot in the area around 5 a.m. is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.

Click to play video: 'Road safety team visits Richmond high school'
Road safety team visits Richmond high school

 

