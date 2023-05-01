Crash in Delta leaves Surrey woman dead

Send this page to someone via email

Delta, B.C., police are investigating an early morning crash that left a woman from Surrey dead.

In a media release, police said the two-vehicle collision happened just after 5 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Scott Road and 8th Avenue.

Police said it was too early to determine the cause of the crash, but that the other driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators.

The intersection is expected to remain closed for some time while collision analysts work to reconstruct what happened and collect evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video shot in the area around 5 a.m. is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.

0:46 Road safety team visits Richmond high school