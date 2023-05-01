Winnipeg police arrest man after series of knifepoint robberies at local businesses

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a man in connection with a series of knifepoint robberies targeting local businesses.
Between March 25 and April 7, police say four businesses in the city were robbed at knifepoint by a solitary suspect. No one was injured.
All the businesses involved were in the 600 block of William Avenue and the 700 block of McPhillips Street.
An 18-year-old man from Winnipeg is being charged with robbery and weapon-related offences. He was detained in custody.
‘I can’t expect anything more from the police’: Winnipeg business owner tired of putting up with vandalism, thefts
Comments