Crime

Over $1M in stolen vehicles recovered in Durham Region: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 2:27 pm
Over $1 million in stolen vehicles have been recovered, Durham Police say. View image in full screen
Over $1 million in stolen vehicles have been recovered, Durham Police say. Durham Regional Police / handout
More than a $1 million in stolen vehicles have been recovered in Durham Region, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Thursday, at around 11:45 p.m., officers located a stolen Lexus SUV in the Warren Road and Hopkins Street area of Whitby.

Officers said additional stolen vehicles were located.

According to police, on Friday, a search warrant was executed and 11 vehicles that had been reported missing were found.

“The vehicles included 10 Lexus SUV’s and one Range Rover,” police said in a news release.

Police said the vehicles were reported missing from “multiple jurisdictions” including Durham, York, Halton, Toronto and Niagara.

“The investigation is continuing into the current ownership of the property,” police said. “Anyone with surveillance or dashcam video in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact police.”

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'More than 500 stolen vehicles recovered, 119 people charged in Toronto: police'
More than 500 stolen vehicles recovered, 119 people charged in Toronto: police
