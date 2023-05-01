1 person charged after Guelph police say a stolen U-Haul struck a cruiser

See more sharing options

Charges are being laid after a stolen U-Haul truck struck a Guelph Police Service cruiser.

It happened inside a parking lot on Macdonell Street around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

The vehicle was backing up and hit the cruiser.

An officer at the scene spoke to two people inside the vehicle. It wasn’t until a few hours later that the vehicle was reported stolen to police.

Investigators say a man posed as a U-Haul employee and took the keys from a customer who was returning the truck.

They say officers located the passenger in the stolen vehicle and made an arrest.

A search turned up a knife and a small amount of suspected crystal meth.

A 34-year-old Guelph woman will be in a Guelph courtroom on June 9.

The investigation continues and anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.