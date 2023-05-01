Statistics Canada predicting record wheat crops. How is Saskatchewan faring?

Send this page to someone via email

Farmers are expected to hit a record goal this year, preparing for the largest plant of wheat in more than two decades according to Statistics Canada.

The country is anticipating 23 million acres to be planted this season, up 6.2 per cent from 2022.

The most recent runoff report from Saskatchewan’s Water Security Agency on March 1 predicted nearly normal conditions for a majority of the province, with the exceptions of the Maple Creek, Assiniboia, and Weyburn areas which were predicting extremely dry conditions.

However, snowfalls in late March and early April have changed the tides.

Agriculture Producers Association of Saskatchewan’s vice-president Bill Prybylski said the province’s recent snowfall has been both a blessing and a curse.

“It will help replenish some of the soil moisture, but other areas of the province were wet going into the last few weeks and getting that extra snow and rain has kind of put a bit of a damper on seeding plans,” said Prybylski.

In the March runoff report, released before the extra snowfalls, areas surrounding Lloydminster, Kindersley, Prince Albert, and Yorkton were already seeing above-average moisture levels.

Prybylski said most of the province has enough moisture to get crops started but without consistent rains and good weather throughout the summer, things might dry out.

The earlier farmers can get their crops planted, the better yields they will produce.

“Producers are anxious to get going as soon as possible here,” Prybylski said.

“Most areas of the province will be seeding within a week or two of normal, but if it gets pushed later than that, there may be some switching to earlier maturing crops.”