Dry weather spurs fire bans in Saskatchewan and warnings from SPSA

Fire season has crept up on Saskatchewan, as fire bans have started to pop up in rural municipalities across the province.

Henri Dagenais, a meteorologist with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, said most long-range forecasts for the province anticipate drier and warmer than normal conditions.

He said areas in the Southwest and centre regions between Saskatoon and Regina are very dry, but added that once things green up, the risk will go down.

Steve Roberts with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) said most fires at this time of year are human-caused, adding that more people are getting outdoors due to the nicer weather.

When asked about the anticipated smoke conditions this year, Roberts said it was very dependent on the provincial neighbours’ fire season in Alberta and B.C.

He added that air scrubbers can be established in communities if they are particularly affected by wildfire smoke this year.

The government of Canada website offers an Air Quality Health Index with observed conditions and forecasts for general locations around Saskatchewan.

There are currently four fire bans and one restriction in place across the province, according to the SPSA’s fire ban map.

A fire ban was also issued Monday morning for the rural municipality of Corman Park after the fire ban map was last updated.

The website also has Firesmart tips to protect your property from fires, whether you live in or near a forest, are building a campfire, or are a farmer looking to burn stubble or piles.

