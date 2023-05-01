Manitoba justice minister unveils plans for improved offender supervision and services

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen unveiled plans for improved offender supervision services on Monday.

The plans include enhancing programs for supervision and services to support bail and community-based sentences, while also launching a new electronic monitoring program for high-risk offenders released to the community.

“These programs will see that those who are granted bail are given appropriate community supports and supervision required when they are released from custody pending court hearings to lower the risk posed to the community,” said Goertzen.

“The Manitoba government has been a leading voice in the need for bail reform to stop accused repeat violent offenders from too easily getting bail.

“A commitment from the federal government to make bail harder to obtain for repeat violent offenders and strong provincial programs to monitor those on bail will make our streets safer.”

The Criminal Organization High Risk Offender Unit, an intensive probation program, will receive expanded resources this month, including a full-time psychologist and additional probation officers and community corrections workers.

0:17 Manitoba Justice Minister comments on push for bail reform, discussions with federal government

“As we continue to push for legislated bail reform, it’s important all criminal justice system stakeholders do their part to help protect the community. I support the additional justice resources and tools announced today,” said Chief Danny Smyth, Winnipeg Police Service.

“These initiatives will make it tougher for violent and chronic offenders to commit crimes and further engage in violent behaviour while on judicial interim release.”

Later this spring, Winnipeg will launch a pilot adult bail management program for 25 male and 25 female offenders with serious charges.

The program will provide increased supervision and support to ensure compliance with release order conditions and address public safety concerns, the minister noted.

The Manitoba government is set to implement a new and advanced electronic monitoring program through a request for proposal process, according to the minister. Electronic monitoring not only relieves policing burdens but can also proactively prevent crime in communities, as shown by current data.