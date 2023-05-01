Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3rd victim comes forward in decades-old Maple Creek sexual assault case: RCMP

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 11:55 am
Maple Creek RCMP said a third victim has come forward in a historic sexual assault case.
Maple Creek RCMP said a third victim has come forward in a historic sexual assault case. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A third victim has come forward in a sexual assault investigation in Maple Creek, Sask., that is probing incidents dating back to the 2000s.

Maple Creek RCMP said the third victim reported the sexual assault on Friday, and Dexter Bacsu was re-arrested following an investigation.

Police say he was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

RCMP last Tuesday and Thursday received the first two reports of sexual assault, which police allege date from his time as a teacher in Maple Creek in the early 2000s.

Police said the investigation continues, noting there might be more victims.

Investigators released details of Bacsu’s career and volunteer history, saying that it could be relevant to other potential incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

“Dexter Bacsu was a long-time teacher in Maple Creek schools and continued to work as a substitute teacher until recently. Chinook School Division has advised he is no longer an employee. Dexter Bacsu volunteers in local youth sports and music programming, including as a coach and trip chaperone,” read the police release.

Bacsu is scheduled to appear in Maple Creek provincial court on May 11.

Related News
RCMPPoliceSaskatchewan NewsSexual AssaultSaskatchewan RCMPSexual InterferenceMaple Creek
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers