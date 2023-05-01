3rd victim comes forward in decades-old Maple Creek sexual assault case: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A third victim has come forward in a sexual assault investigation in Maple Creek, Sask., that is probing incidents dating back to the 2000s.

Maple Creek RCMP said the third victim reported the sexual assault on Friday, and Dexter Bacsu was re-arrested following an investigation.

Police say he was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

RCMP last Tuesday and Thursday received the first two reports of sexual assault, which police allege date from his time as a teacher in Maple Creek in the early 2000s.

Police said the investigation continues, noting there might be more victims.

Investigators released details of Bacsu’s career and volunteer history, saying that it could be relevant to other potential incidents.

“Dexter Bacsu was a long-time teacher in Maple Creek schools and continued to work as a substitute teacher until recently. Chinook School Division has advised he is no longer an employee. Dexter Bacsu volunteers in local youth sports and music programming, including as a coach and trip chaperone,” read the police release.

Bacsu is scheduled to appear in Maple Creek provincial court on May 11.