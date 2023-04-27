Former teacher from Maple Creek, Sask. charged in sex assault case from early 2000s

See more sharing options

Maple Creek RCMP arrested a 64-year-old man after receiving a report of a historic sexual assault that took place in the early 2000s.

Police received the report on Tuesday, adding that an investigation determined that an adult man had sexually assaulted a boy during a sports-related trip.

Officers arrested Dexter Bascu from Maple Creek on Wednesday and charged him with sexual assault and sexual interference.

RCMP said the investigation continues, noting there might be more victims.

Investigators released details of Bascu’s career and volunteer history, saying that it could be relevant to other potential incidents.

“Dexter Bacsu was a long-time teacher in Maple Creek schools and continued to work as a substitute teacher until recently. Chinook School Division has advised he is no longer an employee. Dexter Bacsu volunteers in local youth sports and music programming, including as a coach and trip chaperone,” read the police release.

RCMP said anyone with information can contact Maple Creek RCMP at 306-662-5550.