Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former teacher from Maple Creek, Sask. charged in sex assault case from early 2000s

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 10:00 am
Saskatchewan RCMP said a man was arrested in a historic sexual assault investigation. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP said a man was arrested in a historic sexual assault investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Maple Creek RCMP arrested a 64-year-old man after receiving a report of a historic sexual assault that took place in the early 2000s.

Police received the report on Tuesday, adding that an investigation determined that an adult man had sexually assaulted a boy during a sports-related trip.

Officers arrested Dexter Bascu from Maple Creek on Wednesday and charged him with sexual assault and sexual interference.

RCMP said the investigation continues, noting there might be more victims.

Investigators released details of Bascu’s career and volunteer history, saying that it could be relevant to other potential incidents.

Trending Now

“Dexter Bacsu was a long-time teacher in Maple Creek schools and continued to work as a substitute teacher until recently. Chinook School Division has advised he is no longer an employee. Dexter Bacsu volunteers in local youth sports and music programming, including as a coach and trip chaperone,” read the police release.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said anyone with information can contact Maple Creek RCMP at 306-662-5550.

More on Crime
RCMPPoliceSaskatchewan NewsSexual AssaultInvestigationSaskatchewan RCMPMaple Creek
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers