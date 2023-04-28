Menu

Crime

2nd victim comes forward in Maple Creek, Sask. historic sexual assault cases

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 2:19 pm
Maple Creek RCMP said they received another report of a historic sexual assault on Thursday after receiving another report on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Maple Creek RCMP said they received another report of a historic sexual assault on Thursday after receiving another report on Wednesday. Files / Global News
RCMP in Maple Creek, Sask., said they received another report of a historic sexual assault in connection to another case reported on Thursday.

Police said they received the report on Wednesday and the investigation determined that a man had assaulted a boy during a sport-related trip.

Officers said they re-arrested Dexter Bacsu on Thursday and charged him with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Bacsu was arrested on Wednesday for similar charges and released.

RCMP said the investigation continues, noting there might be more victims.

Investigators released details of Bacsu’s career and volunteer history, saying that it could be relevant to other potential incidents.

“Dexter Bacsu was a long-time teacher in Maple Creek schools and continued to work as a substitute teacher until recently. Chinook School Division has advised he is no longer an employee. Dexter Bacsu volunteers in local youth sports and music programming, including as a coach and trip chaperone,” read the police release.

RCMP said anyone with information can contact Maple Creek RCMP at 306-662-5550.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Go to the Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan website for more information. 

RCMPPoliceSaskatchewan NewsSexual AssaultSaskatchewan RCMPSexual InterferenceMaple Creek
