Fire

Crews tackle yet another vacant house fire in Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 11:47 am
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
Another vacant house has gone up in flames in Winnipeg.

Firefighters were called Sunday to a one-and-a-half storey home on Roy Avenue in the Weston area around 11 p.m.

After having to fight the blaze from the outside of the building due to deteriorating conditions, firefighters were able to get it under control and extinguished within two hours.

No one was found in a search of the house, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Vacant buildings continue to spell trouble for Winnipeg
