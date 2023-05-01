Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, May 1

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 10:50 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, May 1
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, May 1.
The music therapy program at Samaritan Place, farmers preparing to seed, and voice actor Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, May 1, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Benefits of the music therapy program at Samaritan Place

Residents at Samaritan Place in Saskatoon have been singing along with a music therapy program as part of their day.

The Don’t Stop the Music fundraiser is now underway to maintain the program at the long-term care home.

Alanna Barr and Carmen Kampman look at the program and the benefits of music therapy for their residents.

Benefits of the music therapy program at Samaritan Place

Saskatchewan farmers prepare to seed 2023 crops

Over the past few weeks, the weather has gone from snow and ice to 20 C temperatures in the sunshine.

Saskatchewan farmers are hanging on the ebb and flow of these wild swings, waiting for the right moment to pull the trigger on seeding a new crop.

Bill Prybylski farms near Yorkton and talks about a new growing season and the risks of getting the crop in too late.

Saskatchewan farmers preparing to seed 2023 crops

Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld appears at Saskatoon Entertainment Expo

Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld is the voice behind some of your favourite cartoon characters, shows and video games.

The American voice actor is joining the lineup for the Saskatoon Entertainment Expo.

Rosenfeld discusses her voice acting career and the chance to meet her fans during expo and festival appearances.

Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld appearing at the Saskatoon Entertainment Expo

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, May 1

Warm start to May — Emily-May Simmonds has your Monday, May 1, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, May 1
AgricultureCropsGlobal News Morning SaskatoonSeedingMusic therapySamaritan PlaceSaskatoon Entertainment ExpoAlyson Leigh RosenfeldVocie Actor
