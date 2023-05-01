Menu

Crime

Man sought in retail robbery spree arrested following 10th heist: Toronto police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 9:18 am
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Toronto police say officers were able to arrest a man wanted in connection with a retail robbery spree and say they caught him just as he was fleeing the 10th incident.

Police said over the weekend the same suspect allegedly robbed three stores in the Sheppard Avenue, Weston Road and Wilson Avenue, Keele Street areas.

Prior to that, investigators said on Friday they believed the same person was involved in seven other robberies in the north end of the city from April 21 to April 27.

Investigators allege a masked man would walk into each of the stores to the checkout counter “acting like a customer and asked the employee(s) about making a purchase or engaged them in conversation.”

Trending Now

He would then allegedly pull out a knife and demand they hand over cash, police said.

During the 10th robbery, police said responding officers were able to find the suspect and arrested him after a short foot pursuit.

Police have charged 26-year-old Madhi Gure with 10 counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, 10 counts of disguise with intent, and 30 counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Toronto PoliceTorontoRobberyToronto robberyKeele StreetSheppard AvenueWeston RoadWilson AvenueToronto retail robbery
