Fire

Family safely evacuated after fire early Monday in Essa Township

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 11:11 am
Nottawasaga OPP Detachment are on scene with EssaFire at a structure fire on 30th Sideroad in Essa Township May, 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Nottawasaga OPP Detachment are on scene with EssaFire at a structure fire on 30th Sideroad in Essa Township May, 1, 2023. Via OPP_CR Twitter
Essa Fire crews battled a structure fire in home 30th Sideroad in Essa Township early Monday.

Both fire crews and Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police were at the scene of the fire, which broke out around 6 a.m. on a property on the 30th Sideroad between the 9th Line and 8th Line.

Essa’s deputy fire chief said the occupants, a father and his two daughters, were evacuated from the structure safely, and no injuries have been reported.

“On our arrival, we had heavy flames showing from the basement area,” Gary McNamara said.

He said they called in help from fire crews from neighbouring Springwater to help extinguish the fire.

Read more: Growing your own food. Experts in Ontario weigh in on if it saves you money

McNamara said the damage to the home was contained to the basement and areas above the basement, causing just under $600,000 in damage.

Trending Now

The road in that area was initially closed while crews worked to extinguish the fire, but it has since reopened.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

