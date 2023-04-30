2 dogs die in Calgary house fire that temporarily closes grooming business

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday, crews were called out to the northeast community of Coventry Hills around 11 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls.

Upon arrival, the fire department said the blaze had engulfed the home and garage of a residence in the 200 block of Coverdale Road.

Crews discovered two dead dogs in the property after the fire was under control.

The residents ran a pet grooming business out of the home which sustained a significant amount of damage.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a neighbour to support the victims.

The business owner told Global News she will have to temporarily close her business until she can find an interim location.

The fire department said there was luckily no damage to neighbouring properties.