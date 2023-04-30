Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Headline link
Crime

Man followed woman then hugged, kissed her after getting off Toronto bus: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 30, 2023 4:59 pm
Police said they are looking for this man in a sexual assault investigation. View image in full screen
Police said they are looking for this man in a sexual assault investigation. TPS / Handout
Share

Police in Toronto are looking for a man after officers say he hugged and kissed a woman he did not know without her permission.

Toronto police said the incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Victoria Park Avenue and O’Connor Drive area of the city.

A woman was waiting for the bus when a man came up to her and started speaking to her, police said. He followed her onto the bus.

Police said the man then demanded the woman sat next to him and he followed her off the bus. He allegedly hugged and kissed her before she pushed him. He fled the scene.

Police said the man is described as approximately 50 years old and between five-feet, 10-inches and six-feet tall. He reportedly had a short beard and an accent.

Story continues below advertisement

He was seen wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans, brown work boots, black baseball hat and glasses.

CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultTTCTPSToronto Sexual AssaultVictoria Park AvenueO'Connor Drive
