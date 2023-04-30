Man followed woman then hugged, kissed her after getting off Toronto bus: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are looking for a man after officers say he hugged and kissed a woman he did not know without her permission.

Toronto police said the incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Victoria Park Avenue and O’Connor Drive area of the city.

A woman was waiting for the bus when a man came up to her and started speaking to her, police said. He followed her onto the bus.

Police said the man then demanded the woman sat next to him and he followed her off the bus. He allegedly hugged and kissed her before she pushed him. He fled the scene.

Police said the man is described as approximately 50 years old and between five-feet, 10-inches and six-feet tall. He reportedly had a short beard and an accent.

He was seen wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans, brown work boots, black baseball hat and glasses.