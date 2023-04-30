Multiple evacuation alerts issued for 2 B.C. wildfires

Two B.C. wildfires have officials concerned leading to three evacuation alerts.
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert due to the Lost Valley Wildfire, which is burning roughly southeast of 100 Mile House.
The wildfire poses a threat to life and property for 27 addressed properties in the Electoral Area E (Bonaparte Plateau), officials said.
It is currently burning out of control and is an estimated 113 hectares as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
The suspected cause of the fire is human.
In the Cariboo region, two evacuation alerts have been issued for the Dripping Water Wildfire, which is also burning out of control.
As of 12:20 p.m. Sunday, the fire is an estimated 209 hectares.
The Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation alert for more than 12,500 hectares for 46 parcels in the Dripping Water Area.
“An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be required,” district staff wrote in a release.
“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”
The second alert has been issued by the Tl’etinqox Government.
“Wildfire C50100 located on the western portion of the community is deemed “out of control” and may pose a threat to the community,” staff said.
The Tl’etinqox IR #1, located on Highway 20, 102 km from Williams Lake, is under the alert.
The suspected cause of the fire is human as well.
Comments