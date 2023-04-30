Immediate evacuation ordered for Barrhead, Westlock as wildfire breaks out: Alberta RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire broke out Sunday near Westlock and Barrhead, Alta., northwest of Edmonton, and police are ordering people living in the area to evacuate.

People residing between Township Road 592 and 594, and Range Road 15 and 24 need to evacuate immediately, RCMP said.

Anyone living two miles north of those townships should be ready to leave on 15 minutes’ notice, RCMP added.

Police said no towns are currently in danger, but several rural residences are in the fire zone. The fire is out of control and moving toward Barrhead from Westlock, police said.

Police said there should have been an emergency alert hours ago, and there is no manpower in the area and they do not have enough officers or fire crews in the area to notify everyone or close roads.