Canada

Quebec’s minimum wage set to go up to $15.25 beginning Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2023 3:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Weekly grocery bill has increased by over $100 say 1 in 5 Canadians: poll'
Weekly grocery bill has increased by over $100 say 1 in 5 Canadians: poll
While inflation rates are beginning to ease, Canadians are still feeling the pinch at the checkout counter, as one in five is paying at least $100 more for groceries every week, according to a new Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Global News.
Quebec’s minimum wage will rise by one dollar to $15.25 as of Monday.

The Quebec government says it is trying to improve the purchasing power of low-income earners and encourage participation in the labour market.

The province’s labour department says nearly 299,000 workers will benefit from the increase, including more than 164,000 women.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business, which represents small and medium-sized businesses, says it worries about the effect the new wage will have on its members, noting it comes on top of rising costs for electricity, raw materials and other expenses.

Meanwhile, a group dedicated to fighting poverty in the province says the increase isn’t sufficient given rampant inflation.

Virginie Lariviere says social and labour groups had been seeking $15 an hour as far back as 2016 and have been advocating for the minimum salary to be raised to $18 an hour over the past two years.

The increase from the current $14.25 wage is the largest percentage increase in the province’s minimum salary since 1995.

Minimum wage for those who earn tips will also rise by 80 cents to $12.20 per hour.

Click to play video: 'Is Canada’s economy heading for a hard landing? Economists have mixed predictions'
Is Canada’s economy heading for a hard landing? Economists have mixed predictions
© 2023 The Canadian Press

