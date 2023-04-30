Flood watch, high stream flow advisories, issued for B.C’s Interior and Lower Thompson

Send this page to someone via email

The River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for several areas in the Lower Thompson region.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, areas under flood watch include Cache Creek, Deadman River, Criss Creek, Bonaparte River, and the areas surrounding Cache Creek and Skeetchestn and Nazko River and West Road River.

A high streamflow advisory remains in place for parts of B.C’s Interior:

Upper Fraser including plateau areas around Prince George (including Chilako River, Chuchinka River, Salmon River and surrounding areas)

Middle Fraser including plateau areas around Quesnel, Williams Lake, Lhoosk’uz Dene (including Baker Creek, Cottonwood River, San Jose River) and surrounding areas

South Interior including remaining areas in the Lower Thompson, Salmon River and Okanagan

In a weather synopsis, the River Forecast Centre said a strong upper ridge that brought hot temperatures across the province is breaking down.

“An upper low is expected to bring unsettled weather and showers today, particularly for the South Interior,” the centre said in a statement Sunday.

“Another period of warmer temperatures is expected next week, with well above temperatures expected.”

Rivers have been rising in response to elevated snowmelt runoff.

According to the centre, lows in areas around the Nazko River, West Road (Blackwater) River, Bonaparte River, Deadman River, and Criss Creek are currently in the two-year to 10-year range with additional rises forecast Sunday and into next week.

The Ministry of Forests advises that during this time, river levels are expected to rise rapidly and being near riverbanks, creeks and fast-flowing bodies of water is dangerous.

The public should stay clear of fast-flowing bodies of water and avoid recreational activities near high-streamflow rivers or streams, the centre said.