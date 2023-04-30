Parts of Ontario brace for fresh rainfall, potential flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of cottage country and both northern and eastern Ontario are being warned to brace for heavy rain and possible flooding.

A rainfall warning was issued by Environment Canada for parts of eastern Ontario, including Peterborough, Kingston and Ottawa.

The weather warning said as much as 50 millimetres of rain could begin to fall on Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning. That rainfall, the warning said, would come after days of high precipitation.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” Environment Canada said. “Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Other areas, ranging from Oshawa up to North Bay and Parry Sound, were placed under special weather statements.

Areas under special weather statements were also told to expect major downpours with a risk of flooding.

“It’s been a wet spring so far across southern Ontario and we will be adding to those totals in the next week,” Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said on April 25.

“A large blocking high across northern Quebec and Labrador is acting as a roadblock and stalling weather systems as they move across the Great Lakes.”