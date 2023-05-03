Menu

Entertainment

Ongoing History Daily: How big a Morrissey Fan is Brandon Flowers?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted May 3, 2023 9:00 am
When Brandon Flowers of The Killers was growing up, he was a big fan of British bands of the 80s.  His two favourites were The Cure and Morrissey.  Especially Morrissey.

He loved everything about the Smiths and everything that Morrissey released as a solo artist.  Then one day, back when Brandon was working at a restaurant in Las Vegas called Spago, who should walk in but Morrissey himself.  He ordered a mushroom pizza and a pot of tea.

After he left, Brandon took Morrissey’s dirty tea cup home as some kind of treasure.  He still has it, too.  It’s carefully stored–unwashed–in a safe in his home.

Las VegasAlan CrossOngoing HistoryMorrisseyKillersBrandon FlowerssmithsTeacup
