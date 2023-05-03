Ongoing History Daily: How big a Morrissey Fan is Brandon Flowers?

Send this page to someone via email

When Brandon Flowers of The Killers was growing up, he was a big fan of British bands of the 80s. His two favourites were The Cure and Morrissey. Especially Morrissey.

He loved everything about the Smiths and everything that Morrissey released as a solo artist. Then one day, back when Brandon was working at a restaurant in Las Vegas called Spago, who should walk in but Morrissey himself. He ordered a mushroom pizza and a pot of tea.

After he left, Brandon took Morrissey’s dirty tea cup home as some kind of treasure. He still has it, too. It’s carefully stored–unwashed–in a safe in his home.