Ongoing History Daily: Muse is…out there.

Send this page to someone via email

The deeper you get into the headspace of Muse leader Matt Bellamy, the weirder it seems to get.

Albums have been named after books that describe the universe in its ten dimensions. He’s well versed on the mystical sciences of the ancients: the Annunaki’s colonization of the earth and the Nemesis planet that periodically returns on its orbit to wreak havoc upon the earth.

He’s worried about the shifts in the planets axis, the coming polar shift and its accompanying superstorms. And don’t get him started on the blood lineage of Jesus Christ and the true story of the Holy Grail.

But if you do want to explore those routes, suddenly Muse music starts to make a lot more sense. At least you know where they’re coming from.