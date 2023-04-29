SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Game 6: Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe mum on any lineup changes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2023 3:34 pm
TAMPA, Fla. — Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe is keeping any potential lineup changes ahead of tonight’s Game 6 between Toronto and the Tampa Bay Lightning close to his vest.

Keefe declined to take questions on his roster following the team’s optional morning skate at Amalie Arena, citing some injury-related question marks.

Leafs winger Michael Bunting is a candidate to draw back in after serving a suspension for an illegal check to the head on Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak in Game 1. Bunting was banned three games and then watched from the press box Thursday as Tampa staved off elimination on the road with a 4-2 victory at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto, which still leads the best-of-seven series 3-2, could also make a change on its blue line.

Justin Holl has struggled in the series and might make way for Timothy Liljegren. Veteran defenceman Mark Giordano, meanwhile, took a big hit from Lightning forward Pat Maroon late in the second period of Game 5, but returned for the third.

Game 7, if necessary, would be back in Toronto on Monday night.

NHLToronto Maple LeafsNHL PlayoffsMaple LeafsLeafsStanley CupStanley Cup PlayoffsTampa Bay LightningToronto v Tampa Bay
© 2023 The Canadian Press

