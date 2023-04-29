Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man attacked 3 ‘random’ people in Toronto stabbing, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 29, 2023 10:06 am
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Toronto say they are investigating a potentially random stabbing reported overnight.

At around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police said officers were called to the Runnymede Road and Annette Street area for reports of a stabbing.

A man attacked three random people — sending two to hospital for injuries caused by an edged weapon, police said.

The injuries were considered non-life-threatening, and police arrested a 30-year-old man.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Toronto police.

Click to play video: 'Daylight stabbing near Toronto Metropolitan University leaves 19-year-old seriously injured, 16 year-old arrested'
Daylight stabbing near Toronto Metropolitan University leaves 19-year-old seriously injured, 16 year-old arrested
Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingToronto crimePublic SafetyTPSToronto StabbingRandom AttackToronto ViolenceRunnymede RoadAnnette Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers