Man attacked 3 ‘random’ people in Toronto stabbing, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Toronto say they are investigating a potentially random stabbing reported overnight.

At around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police said officers were called to the Runnymede Road and Annette Street area for reports of a stabbing.

A man attacked three random people — sending two to hospital for injuries caused by an edged weapon, police said.

The injuries were considered non-life-threatening, and police arrested a 30-year-old man.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Toronto police.