Man attacked 3 ‘random’ people in Toronto stabbing, police say

Police in Toronto say they are investigating a potentially random stabbing reported overnight.
At around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police said officers were called to the Runnymede Road and Annette Street area for reports of a stabbing.
A man attacked three random people — sending two to hospital for injuries caused by an edged weapon, police said.
The injuries were considered non-life-threatening, and police arrested a 30-year-old man.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Toronto police.
