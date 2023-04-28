Lanette Siragusa named new Shared Health CEO

Send this page to someone via email

There’s a new person in charge at Shared Health, and it’s a familiar face.

Lanette Siragusa will move into the position as of May 1. She returns to the organization where she served as chief nursing officer for five years.

Siragusa was one of the faces of the Covid-19 pandemic in Manitoba, giving the public updates on a nearly daily basis at the height of the pandemic.

She left that role in 2022 to work at the University of Manitoba, but now finds herself back in the fold.

Shared Health announced Thursday that previous CEO Adam Topp had resigned.