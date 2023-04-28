Lanette Siragusa named new Shared Health CEO

There’s a new person in charge at Shared Health, and it’s a familiar face.
Lanette Siragusa will move into the position as of May 1. She returns to the organization where she served as chief nursing officer for five years.
Siragusa was one of the faces of the Covid-19 pandemic in Manitoba, giving the public updates on a nearly daily basis at the height of the pandemic.
Trending Now
She left that role in 2022 to work at the University of Manitoba, but now finds herself back in the fold.
Shared Health announced Thursday that previous CEO Adam Topp had resigned.
More on Health
- Nova Scotia mom wants policy change for organ, tissue donors after gay son’s death
- Move over Ozempic — even more powerful weight-loss drug is in the works
- Canada may soon get a breast implant registry. Why experts, patients say it’s crucial
- Canada’s health minister denies interfering in agency’s efforts to lower drug costs
Comments