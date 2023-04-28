Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Ice win series opener in WHL’s Eastern Conference Championship

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 9:43 pm
The Winnipeg Ice won Game 1 for the third straight playoff series.

The Ice took the early series lead in the WHL’s Eastern Conference Championship with a 3-0 victory over the Saskatoon Blades in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series at the Wayne Fleming Arena on Friday.

The Ice scored goals less than two minutes apart in the opening period and cruised to the series-opening win.

Daniel Hauser recorded his first shutout of the playoffs as he needed to make just 16 saves in the Game 1 victory.

Read more: Winnipeg Ice blow out Moose Jaw in Game 6, advance to WHL East Championship

Ben Zloty, Zack Ostapchuk, and Carson Lambos found the scoresheet to begin the third-round series. Ostapchuk scored on a penalty shot for their second marker of the contest.

The Ice had an empty net goal disallowed for offside.

Trending Now

Winnipeg outshot Saskatoon 27-16. Ethan Chadwick stopped 24 of 27 shots for the Blades.

The Ice are making their second straight appearance in the conference final, while it’s the Blades first trip to the final four since 1994.

The Ice went 4-2 against Toon Town in their six regular season meetings.

Read more: Ostapchuk scores OT winner, Winnipeg Ice get Game 4 win to even series with Moose Jaw

Game 2 is also in Winnipeg, scheduled for Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at the Wayne Fleming Arena.

Winnipeg SportsWHLSaskatoon BladesWestern Hockey LeagueWHL PlayoffsWinnipeg Ice
