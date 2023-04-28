Menu

Weather

April to end on a soggy note as rainfall warning issued for Montreal

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 8:25 pm
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Montreal starting on Saturday, April 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Montreal starting on Saturday, April 28, 2023. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the Montreal area, with showers expected to begin Saturday afternoon and continue into Monday.

The weather agency says a weather system from the United States is to blame for the end of April showers.

“A total of 30 to 50 millimetres of rain is expected, including two rounds of rain, heavy at times, from Saturday evening to Sunday morning and from Sunday evening to Monday morning.”

Click to play video: 'Montreal branch cleanup continues weeks after ice storm'
Montreal branch cleanup continues weeks after ice storm
Environment Canada is warning that heavy downpours can lead to flash floods or water pooling on roads and that low-lying areas could see localized flooding.

There’s also concern rain could cause the melting of the remaining snow cover, leading to the increased water levels and flow in certain rivers.

The weather agency says rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

Click to play video: 'Flood watch continues as Montrealers prepare for rain'
Flood watch continues as Montrealers prepare for rain
Environment CanadaMontrealMontreal weatherRainfall WarningSnow MeltMontreal RainFlooding Risk
