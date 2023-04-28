Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Belleville, Ont.’s only after-hours clinic closing its doors

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 7:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Belleville’s only after hours clinic closing its doors'
Belleville’s only after hours clinic closing its doors
WATCH: Bayview Medical Clinic closes April 29th. Dr. James Dolan says an inability to recruit doctors and rising costs have made the clinic no longer viable.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Bayview Medical Clinic in Belleville, Ont., is ideally located in a building with a pharmacy and is just across the street from Belleville general hospital. The after-hours clinic is open when many other clinics and practices aren’t such as nights, weekends and holidays.

Bayview has been serving the community since 1991 but after Saturday that all comes to an end, when the centre closes its doors for good.

Dr. James Dolan says that at the height of its operation, the clinic would see to the needs of anywhere from 800 to 1,200 patients a month — easing the strain on emergency rooms in the region.

“We opened to basically serve this need in the community.”

Read more: ‘Frightening’ shortage of Canadian family doctor residents alarms experts

Story continues below advertisement

Belleville Coun. Garnet Thompson is worried about his constituents’ access to timely primary care.

“Because they’ll all end up at the emergency; we don’t want that. We’re hoping that there’ll be some dialogue among doctors among the clinic itself to see if there’s some other way that we can get this back open,” Thompson said.

There used to be 10 physicians at the clinic, but that has now dwindled to two. Dolan says recruiting new doctors is at the heart of the issue, and he says doctor’s fees haven’t kept up to inflation and other rising operating costs.

More on Health

“In the past five years or so we’ve put about $200,000 of our own money just to keep it open”

Read more: N.B. creates ‘strings attached’ scholarship to address doctor shortage

It’s a tale that is becoming far too common.

Trending Now

Family practices in both Sharbot Lake and Verona have spent years trying to recruit family physicians and it was only in the last few months that Mallorytown lost its virtual clinic and a practice closed in Kingston because six doctors retired.

Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith says the province has taken a number of steps to address the crisis, like more funding for nurse practitioners.

Story continues below advertisement

“Be it a nurse practitioner-led clinic or a family-led health team, like the Prince Edward County family health team, for instance, and working collaboratively with other health care professionals — that’s going to be the model going forward,” Smith said.

Whether a solution is found or not at 83 years old, Dr. Dolan will have to live with one of the most difficult decisions he’s made in his professio0nal career, closing the clinic he started over 30 years years ago.

KingstonnewsBellevilleDoctorsEmergency RoomPatientsRecruitAfter HoursBayview Medical Clinic
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers