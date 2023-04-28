Menu

Education

Skills Canada Sask. brings students out to get involved with tech industry careers

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 7:07 pm
Skills Canada Saskatchewan held at Sask. Polytechnic in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Skills Canada Saskatchewan held at Sask. Polytechnic in Saskatoon. Brady Ratzlaff/ Global News
The Skills Canada Saskatchewan provincial competition took place on Friday at Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

The Olympic-style trades competition featured over 20 competitions including matching, autobody repair, robotics, carpentry, hairstyling, baking and graphic design.

It featured high school and post-secondary students.

Executive director of the event Jayden Leister says the competition is aimed at getting students involved in the industries.

“Skills Canada Saskatchewan is all about promoting these trades and tech careers to young people in our province. We have had over 1,700 students visit today to try out activities. checking out the competition. See them have exposure to these careers,” said Leister.

The event also featured more students from across the province.

“We are really looking forward to partnering with governments, education establishments, and labour unions in the future as we grow.”

The gold medal winners earn a birth in the national competition taking place in Winnipeg at the end of May.

Read more: University of Saskatchewan focuses on Indigenous support in $500 million campaign

While every two years national winners advance to Worlds at locations all over the world.

“This year is a qualifier for the World’s in France in 2024,” said Leister.

 

