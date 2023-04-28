Inspectors cited building owner multiple times before deadly Old Montreal fire

See more sharing options

Inspectors reported multiple fire code violations during visits to an Old Montreal heritage building in the years leading up to a fire last March that killed seven people.

Documents released by the City of Montreal under access to information laws show that inspectors cited the building’s owner for violations on multiple occasions between 2009 and 2020.

Inspectors repeatedly found issues with the building’s fire alarm system, fire doors, emergency lighting and fire extinguishers.

The documents show that some of the violations were left unresolved as recently as 2020.

Seven people died in the March 16 fire, including two people who were staying in a unit that had no windows.

A lawyer for building owner Emile-Haim Benamor could not be immediately reached for comment.