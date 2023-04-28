Eastern Ontario student-athletes kick off track season during Legacy meet

Send this page to someone via email

They’re running with purpose. High school students from across eastern Ontario gathered at Caraco Home Field Friday for the kick-off to the high school track and field season.

“It’s early in the season still, so a lot of athletes haven’t necessarily competed at other events so it’s a great opportunity for them to try their event and get a seed time for other invitationals,” track meet co-convener, Megan Kiley said.

This one-day ‘pre-season’ event is the Limestone Legacy KASSAA Invitational Track Meet.

“It’s kind of like a practice meet. So you just get used to how it goes,” Frontenac Secondary School athlete Jacob Machado said.

“It’s for the experience. You get to just try out what you want to do,” fellow Frontenac athlete Liz Sorensen added.

The event featured 754 athletes from 24 schools, including all of those from within KASSAA and others from as far away as Cornwall and Brighton.

Student-athletes got their reps in during events like the 80-metre hurdles, high jump, pole vault, and distance running as well as in the long and triple jump categories.

“I got second place, but it was a PB for me so I’m happy with that obviously,” Thousand Islands Secondary School student-athlete Rayane Link said.

“I came second in my heat but it was pretty good considering it was my first time doing hurdles ever. So I think I did pretty well,” LaSalle Secondary School athlete Charlotte Grace said.

And of course, an event like this could not be a success without the help of countless volunteers who have gone the extra mile.

“Everyone comes together, the KASSAA community is unbelievably welcoming. Coaches all come together if you walk around the volunteers at every different event — our coaches showing the kids the love of the sport,” Kiley said.

With the first meet now in the books, these athletes have set their pace heading into the season, hoping to make it through KASSA to EOSSAA and eventually OFSAA.