Canada

Redwood Meadows residents warned to stay indoors after chlorine spill west of Calgary

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 4:21 pm
Emergency crews attend a chlorine spill near Redwood Meadows, Alta., on April 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Emergency crews attend a chlorine spill near Redwood Meadows, Alta., on April 28, 2023. Global News
The Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service is warning residents of Redwood Meadows and the First Nation to stay indoors after a chlorine spill at the water treatment plant.

Alberta Health Services EMS told Global News one person was sent to a Calgary hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition following the spill.

The chemical spill happened Friday at 12:30 p.m.

“At this time, we are advising residents of Redwood Meadows and westside Tsuut’ina Nation residents to stay indoors and avoid low-lying areas where the likelihood of exposure may occur,” a statement reads.

The First Nation officials said they are working with Redwood Meadows Fire and EMS to go door-to-door to residents within 50 metres of the water treatment plant.

According to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety, chlorine is described as a green-yellow gas with a pungent odour. It is corrosive to the respiratory tract and can be fatal if inhaled. It also causes severe skin burns and eye damage.

If inhaled, the CCOHS advises the victim should be moved to fresh air and be placed in a position to make it easy to breathe.

Clothing that may have chlorine on it should be immediately removed.

Any skin that may have been exposed to chlorine should be washed as quickly as possible with large amounts of soap and water, and eyes should be flushed with large amounts of water.

Redwood Meadows is located approximately 35 kilometres west of Calgary.

More to come…

alberta first nationWater Treatment PlantTsuut'ina NationChlorineRedwood MeadowsChlorine spillAlberta spillchlorine spill warning
