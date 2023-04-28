B.C. inquest jury won’t see photos of Myles Gray’s injuries due to late application

The British Columbia coroner presiding over the inquest into the death of Myles Gray says the jury won’t be allowed to see a photo of the man’s injuries because the application was made too late.

Coroner Larry Marzinzik says his view on admitting photos would have been “very different” had the lawyer for Gray’s family, Ian Donaldson, brought it up earlier.

Gray, who was 33 years old, died in August 2015 after a beating by Vancouver police during an arrest that left him with injuries including ruptured testicles and fractures in his eye socket, nose, voice box and ribs.

The 10-day inquest is expected to finish Friday, and there was no application for photos to be admitted before testimony from officers involved in the struggle to restrain Gray or first responders who tried to revive him.

Story continues below advertisement

2:19 Myles Gray inquest: behaviour ‘probably not’ explained by drugs, says toxicologist

Marzinzik says there is no longer an opportunity for witnesses to provide context of the photo to the jury, and evidence of the injuries Gray sustained have been well-documented through other materials.

He agreed with Donaldson that the photo would most likely have added value for the jury at the proper time, but not on the day the inquest is set to end.

Before outlining his decision not to allow the photo, Marzinzik told the inquest he was “torn between complete transparency and proper procedure.”

2:25 Firefighters, paramedics saw a bruised and bloodied Myles Gray

Outside the Burnaby inquest on Thursday, Gray’s family made an impassioned argument for the photo to be provided to jurors, stating Vancouver police “don’t want those photos to get out.”

Story continues below advertisement

“They need to be seen. They need to see what they did to his face,” said Gray’s sister, Melissa Gray.

“His face was unrecognizable. His body was discolored. He was beaten and forcibly held down until he couldn’t breathe. He couldn’t communicate. His voice box was broken.”

Gray’s mother Margie Gray said she doesn’t want the photo released to the public, noting her son is “unrecognizable” and the image is “intensely traumatizing.” However, efforts to keep the image from jurors are also “shockingly traumatizing,” she said.

2:10 First officer apologizes for Myles Gray’s death

Dr. Matthew Orde, the forensic pathologist who performed an autopsy on Gray, testified Thursday that a “perfect storm” of factors led to his death, including his extreme physical exertion and the actions of police to restrain him.

“What we can say with some degree of certainty … is I don’t think he would have died when he did had it not been for the police interaction on that day,” Orde said.

Story continues below advertisement

The inquest jury can’t make findings of legal responsibility, but it can make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

The B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office’s years-long investigation into Gray’s death ultimately found reasonable grounds to believe police may have committed an offence, and submitted a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

However, the service announced in late 2020 it would not pursue charges against the officers involved, citing a lack of evidence a crime was committed, and no witnesses beyond the officers involved in the struggle.

A discipline proceeding is ongoing in connection to Gray’s death though, which could result in the dismissal of the seven Vancouver police officers who remain on active duty. There is no timeline for when a decision must be made.

— with files from Global News’ Elizabeth McSheffrey