Stilt walkers, hypnotist and more to be at Vintage Fest in St. Jacobs

For those interested in treasure hunting for fun finds and unique décor items, there will be a new three-day vintage and antique market called Vintage Fest in St Jacobs next month.

KWFamous, which is known for staging events throughout the area, has teamed up with the St. Jacobs Market District, to host the event outside of Market Road Antiques on the Victoria Day weekend.

“We’ve gotten very positive feedback on our night markets, but this event, by injecting some of the creativity and community spirit KWFamous has become known for, is really going to be next level,” said Joanna Loebach, general manager of the St. Jacobs Market District.

In addition to browsing the outdoor stalls of 50 guest vendors, festival goers will be entertained by stilt walkers, a hypnotist, break-dancers and musicians.

“This might be your grandma’s stuff, but this ain’t your grandma’s antique show,” Vintage Fest organizers said in media release.

The organizers also said that Vintage Fest is the only large-scale antique and vintage show in the Waterloo Region.

“We’re excited to reinvent what an antique and vintage festival looks like with St.Jacobs Market District,” KWFamous’ Sam Staresincic said.