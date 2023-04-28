Lighthouse supportive-living properties can be sold off, court rules

Send this page to someone via email

Properties owned around Saskatchewan by Lighthouse Supportive Living Inc. are now able to be sold, following a court decision Friday.

MNP LLP has full receivership of the Saskatoon-based non-profit housing provider and has the green light to sell off properties to start paying off its debt.

These include three properties in North Battleford.

Blue Mountain Adventure Park, which is also owned by the Lighthouse, will be placed into bankruptcy and will have the assets sold off.

The sale of the Saskatoon location is not expected in the immediate future.

Adeel Salman, one of the board of directors for the Lighthouse, said he was initially supportive of the receivership, but now has several concerns.

He said he fully expects displacement to happen for some of the residents at the Lighthouse.

Court resumes in early June.

– with files from Brooke Kruger