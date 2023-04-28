RCMP investigating ‘suspicious’ fire at church in eastern Alberta hamlet

Send this page to someone via email

A church in the Alberta hamlet of Cherry Grove went up in flames early Friday morning and RCMP are calling the fire suspicious.

Cold Lake RCMP were sent to the hamlet, about 10 kilometres east of Cold Lake, and found the church “fully engulfed.”

RCMP said the fire is considered “suspicious,” based on their early investigation.

Anyone in the hamlet of Cherry Grove who has information about the fire, or anyone with any video surveillance of the early morning hours of April 28 “especially in the areas of 50 Street, 50 Avenue, and Pine Drive,” is asked to contact Cold Lake RCMP.

In a post on Facebook, the Municipal District of Bonnyville said firefighters from Cold Lake, Bonnyville, La Corey and Iron River responded to the fire “that destroyed The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”